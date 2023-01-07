| What Is Chatgpt The Ai That Is Creating A Buzz On Internet 2

What is ChatGPT, the AI that is creating a buzz on internet

The chatbot understands natural language and responds in a human-like manner. It is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:33 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: In the internet era, a lot of students rely upon Google and Wikipedia to get their homework done in simpler ways. Well, a new tool called ‘ChatGPT’ has recently entered the technological market and is already making headlines for its astonishing capabilities.

The AI-powered chatbot that has been developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI can perform various functions, including responding to questions, writing text, accurate essays, composing music and poetry, detect problems in code and can even write it for you.

While announcing the chatbot, OpenAI wrote on its announcement page, “We’ve trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.”

The chatbot understands natural language and responds in a human-like manner. It is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The chatbot was unveiled as a prototype on November 30 last year.

Apart from all these abilities, the chatbot can also remember the conversation and will often refer to earlier comments as the conversation moves forward.

ChatGPT is currently available free of cost for use since it is in its initial stages of testing and evaluation. From generating video ideas for content creators to helping developers spot errors in their code, the ChatGPT seems to have a little something for everyone. Users can access the tool by logging in at https://chat.openai.com/auth/login with an AI account.