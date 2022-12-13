Kartik Aaryan interested in doing a film like ‘Kantara’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Everyone is well aware of the magic of the cinematic wonder ‘Kantara’. While the film has created records with its humongous success, it garnered immense love from all across for its amazing story from the heartlands of India.

While the film has grabbed the attention of a lot of renowned names from different industries, Kartik Aaryan has also expressed his desire to be a part of a film like ‘Kantara’.

In an interview, Kartik wondered if he would ever do a film as rooted in its culture as ‘Kantara’. He said, “I would love to do rooted and grounded films. Main khud bohut desi hoon. Mera khoon pura desi hai. (I am completely desi. My blood is completely desi).”

He added, “I love watching such films and would love to do such films as well. Kuch headlines dekhta hoon, ke the era of Kartik Aaryan has begun, and I hope I keep on getting good films.”

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi versions on September 30 and October 14, respectively. The film has been released in Hindi on Netflix and is all set to release in English in January.

The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.