Kartik Aaryan’s big birthday bash was as superhit as his year

It was a starry affair with many big names making an appearance at the party in their most glamorous white fits as was the theme of the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:13 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan hosted the biggest bash of the year to ring in his birthday and also celebrate the super successful year he has had, altogether. It was a starry affair with many big names making an appearance at the party in their most glamorous white fits as was the theme of the party.

Starting with Kartik’s family, the arrival list was one to watch out for. From Vaani Kapoor to Disha Patani and Ananya Panday, the attendees also included Ayushmann Khurrana, Aayush Sharma, Sharvari Wagh, Kartik’s ‘Freddy’ co-star, Alaya F, Jackky Bhagnani, Manish Malhotra, Ishita Raaj and Mukesh Chhabra.

While the girls donned the prettiest of white dresses, some of the men chose to suit up and others matched their white sweatshirts with bottoms.

The most in-demand man of the industry today, Kartik Aaryan had a surge of filmmakers pouring in for his big birthday-cum-celebratory bash for the year. From his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ director Anees Bazmi, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to ‘Shehzada’ director Rohit Dhawan and producer Aman Gill, and also ‘Dhamaka’ director, Ram Madhvani were all seen arriving for the party.

Many more top names among filmmakers were seen making an appearance at the mega bash, including Om Raut, Kabir Khan, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ashutosh Gowariker, Luv Ranjan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ramesh Taurani at the venue of Estella, Juhu.

The actor celebrated the year that cemented him into superstardom with his superhit celebration of the year and of his birthday. With the mega success of his Bollywood’s box-office reviving film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, he became the sensation of the year and has had multiple films to brands announced since.

He arrived in his first-of-its-kind in India, McLaren GT in an extremely dapper style — rocking a loose white shirt with a printed pink graphic, paired with white jeans for his big night. The party went on till late hours in the night.