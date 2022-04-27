Telangana: TRS demands Centre to withdraw GST on handlooms

Published Date - 10:48 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The TRS party has demanded withdrawal of GST on handlooms garments and opposed the anti-weavers policies adopted by the Central Government.

In the past, no other Government had imposed GST on handloom garments and in 2017 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed five per cent GST and was planning to increase it to 12 per cent, said MLC L Ramana while moving a resolution demanding withdrawal of GST on handlooms garments, at the TRS plenary here on Wednesday.

The Telangana Government had introduced many welfare schemes like waivers of loans, weavers saving scheme and others for the welfare of weavers. Telangana Handloom Minister KT Rama Rao was the only Minister to oppose GST on handloom garments and had written to Centre to withdraw the tax, he said.

Supporting the resolution, former MLA Chintha Prabhakar said the Central Government had abolished all the welfare schemes pertaining to handloom sector.

At a time, when Chief Minister K Chandrahsekhar Rao had introduced many welfare schemes for weavers, besides allocating 2.5 acre lands for construction of Padmashali Atma Gourava Bhavan, the Centre was imposing GST and was also working on increasing it 12 per cent, he said and demanded the Centre to suspend such plans.

