Telangana: TS ECET 2023 registration extended till May 8

There will be no further extension without the late fee, ECET 2023 Convener Prof. Sriram Venkatesh said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2023) 2023 without a late fee has been extended up to May 8. There will be no further extension without the late fee, ECET 2023 Convener Prof. Sriram Venkatesh said on Tuesday.

In view of the limited capacity of the centres, interested candidates have been advised to apply at the earliest in order to get the centre of their choice or those nearer to them. Candidates who are expecting their final year/semester results can also apply. For application and more details, visit the website https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/.

