Hanamkonda: KGC to offer free coaching for MSc Chemistry entrance exam

Hanamkonda: The Department of Chemistry at Kakatiya Government College will offer free coaching classes for M.Sc. (Chemistry) entrance exam (CUET/CPGET-2023).

Classes will be conducted entirely online for 40 days from May 3. Outgoing final year students of the science stream from any college in the state can attend the classes.

The Central University Entrance Test (CUET-2023) is a common entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the national level for admission to postgraduate courses in central universities throughout India.

CPGET is the State-level Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET-2023) conducted by Osmania University for admissions into PG courses offered by various Universities across Telangana State for the Academic year 2022-23, said Principal Dr G Raja Reddy.

Interested candidates can contact the programme coordinator Dr B Ramesh at 98669 62589 for more information.

