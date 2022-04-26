Telangana: TSPSC notifies 503 Group-I posts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:18 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday issued a notification for recruitment to 503 Group-I posts. Online applications will be accepted on the Commission’s website from May 2 to 31.

The recruitment process comprises a preliminary test and written exam (Main exam) while there will be no interviews. The preliminary test is likely to be held in July/August, while the written exam (Main) is likely in November/December 2022. More details are available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in.