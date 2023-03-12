Telangana: TSWR CoE-Bellampalli annual day celebrated on colorful note

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Mancherial: The annual day of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence-Bellampalli was celebrated on a colorful note on the campus on Saturday.

Bellampalli Rural Inspector K Raj Kumar Goud was the chief guest of the event. Students presented cultural programmes, dance shows and skits, enthralling audiences. Toppers of sports and entrance tests were presented prizes on the occasion.

Tallagurijala Sub-Inspector Rajashekhar, TSWR School (girls) principal N Swarupa, Parents’ Committee president Dagam Mahesh and others were present.