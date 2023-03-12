Mancherial: 15 students of Kistapur ZPSS bag National Means-Merit Scholarships

Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Students who were selected for NMMS pose for a group photograph at ZPSS in Kistapur village in Jannaram mandal on Sunday.

Mancherial: Fifteen students of the Zilla Parishad Secondary School, Kistapur in Jannaram mandal have secured National Means-Merit Scholarships by excelling in a national-level test of which results were declared on Saturday. The school continued its streak achieving the highest scholarships in the district for the eighth time in a row.

Headmaster Jadi Murali attributed the success of the students in the test to the concerted efforts of the teachers. He said the school was the only institution to secure 231 scholarships in the district and Telangana since 2011.

Students of the school secured 17 scholarships in 2022, 15 in 2021 and 32 in 2020. They secured 43 scholarships in 2017. A team of five teachers lays a special focus on the students who appear the test to perform well in the test. They spend additional hours after and before the school and help the applicants in preparing for the test apart from providing special coaching in subjects such as mathematics, science, social and reasoning. They offer guidance and mentorship to the pupils for a period of two months at the time of the test.

The selected students would be extended by financial aid of Rs 12,000 per annum for four years. Students who study Class X are eligible to appear in an examination held for giving the monetary support.

Meanwhile, District Educational Officer S Venkateshwarlu commended Murali and NMMS in-charge Govardhana Chary, teachers Kotte Rajanna, Athram Aruna, K Ashok Kumar, O Rajamouli, School Management Committee chairman Gajula Mallesham, Sarpanch Kola Thara for displaying outstanding performance in securing the Centrally sponsored scholarship. He told teachers of other schools to draw inspiration from Kistapur ZPSS.