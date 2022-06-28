Telangana: TSWREIS, MJPTBCWREIS students excel in inter results

Hyderabad: Students of both Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) have excelled in the intermediate results.

The residential junior colleges of the TSWREIS registered 93.23 average pass percentage in second year intermediate as against the State average pass percentage of 68.68. In the first year intermediate exam, TSWREIS’s average pass percentage was 88.03 as against the State average of 64.25.

Out of 11,456 intermediate students who had appeared for second-year exams, 10,680 passed translating pass percentage to 93.23. A total of 41 institutions secured 100 percent results, according to a press release.

The BC Welfare residential junior colleges students have secured pass percentages of 93.84 and 86.4 in the second and first year intermediate results respectively.

Over 100 students secured above 950 marks. While 2,755 students appeared for the second-year exams, 2,544 have passed, the MJPTBCWREIS said, adding that students who took exams in newly introduced vocational courses have also excelled.

The BC Welfare residential junior in Nagarjuna Sagar has registered 100 per cent passes in both first and second-year intermediate, it added.