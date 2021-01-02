Telangana: Two leopards found near NTPC in Peddapalli

Fishermen, who were going to Godavari river for fishing, found leopards near the old filter-bed of FCI. They returned back after sighting wild animals and alerted forest officials.

Peddapalli: Two leopards were found on the banks of Godavari river on the outskirts of Malkapur of NTPC early on Saturday morning.

Fishermen, who were going to Godavari river for fishing, found leopards near the old filter-bed of FCI. They returned back after sighting wild animals and alerted forest officials.

After coming to know about the incident, forest beat officer Naresh and NTPC ASI Chakrapani visited the spot and examined the pugmarks of the leopard.

Naresh said they were unable to arrive at a conclusion whether they were leopards or other animals since the pugmarks were not clear. They took the photos of pugmarks and sent higher officials for further analysis.

He advised the people not to visit FCI filter bed and its surrounding areas.

It may be recalled here that one week ago, two dogs were killed by a leopard near 1 Incline coal mine while a Singareni worker saw a leopard near 11 Incline mine two days ago.

People of Godavarikhani town got panicked with frequent sight of leopard in Ramagundam coal belt area.

