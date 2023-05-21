Telangana: Two motorcyclists die after hitting parked tractor

Lives of two teenagers snuffed out as their motorcycle rams into tractor parked on road without any hazard warning in Mahabubabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

Lives of two teenagers snuffed out as their motorcycle rams into tractor parked on road without any hazard warning in Mahabubabad district

Mahabubabad: Parked vehicles on roads without any hazard warnings continue to cause accidents in the State. The latest incident is reported from Mahabubabad district, in which lives of two motorcyclists were snuffed out after their motorcycle rammed into a parked tractor near Gandhipuram village on Saturday night. Death was instant for both the motorcyclists, police said.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of Bhukya Shiva (19) and Boda Sai (18) both from Wajya Thanka of Kesamudram mandal. Rural SI B Ramcharan said Shiva was known to be a skilled motorcycle mechanic. Both were travelling and obviously they did not notice the stationary tractor and rammed into it. The bodies have been shifted to district hospital for autopsy examination,

Such accidents could be avoided by switching on the flashers on the vehicles or placing the hazard warning signals that glow in the dark. But these mandatory rules are violated with impunity by vehicle owners.