Telangana: Two pumps of Sitarama project trial run conducted

The trial run was conducted at the second pump house at Pusugudem and third pump house at Kamalapuram in Mulkalapalli mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 08:34 PM

Sitaram Project

Kothagudem: Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted a trial run of two pump houses of Sitarama project in the district on Sunday.

The trial run was conducted at the second pump house at Pusugudem and third pump house at Kamalapuram in Mulkalapalli mandal.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was scheduled to release water on August 15 to fill Wyra reservoir through Enkoor link canal to supply water to agriculture fields in Sathupalli and Wyra area.