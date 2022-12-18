Telangana: Union Health Minister assures development of Bibinagar AIIMS

He exhorted doctors and medical students of AIIMS to work with dedication to extend quality medical services to the people.

Source: Twitter/Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday assured that development of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar would be speeded up by the Centre.

Launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and e-Sanjeevani in AIIMS, he said the Centre was committed to develop all medical infrastructure and facilities in the Bibinagar AIIMS, which was playing a crucial role in extending healthcare facilities to the people of Telangana. He exhorted doctors and medical students of AIIMS to work with dedication to extend quality medical services to the people.

He said the Government of India had extended quality medical services to the people during the Covid pandemic and had also taken up digitisation of the health sector from hospital to patient level.

It was also working with the mission to develop medical education to increase the number of doctors in the country to make healthcare services more accessible to the people.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Bibinagar AIIMS Executive Director Dr. Vikas Bhatia were also present.