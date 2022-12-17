KTR exposes Mansukh Mandaviya’s ‘white lies’ on bulk drug park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Mincing no words, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday tore into the BJP-led union government for denying the bulk drug park to Telangana.

“By denying the Bulk Drug Park to India’s pre-eminent Life Sciences hub, you have done a great disservice to the nation. It’s a pity that for NPA government political considerations outweigh national interests,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Coming down heavily on the union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister further tweeted in Hindi: “Sri Mansukh Mandaviya ji such a big lie. You have made Telangana’s heart sad”

The Minister found fault with the union Minister for misleading the people. He also wanted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party floor leader in Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao, to move a privilege motion in the Parliament.

“The Minister has not only misled the people of Telangana with his white lies but also the august house – Indian Parliament. Request BRS Party flood leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao to move a privilege motion and make sure he apologizes to people of Telangana for misleading,” Rama Rao tweeted.

The Minister’s views were supported by Twitterati, who slammed the union government for its double standards. Supriya Reddy, a Twitter user tweeted: “No use even if it’s given, the BJP will sell it off in disinvestment scheme to fill the pockets of its billionaire friends.”

Sri @mansukhmandviya जी, इतनी बड़ी झूट !! आपने दिल दुखी कर दिया तेलंगाना का By denying the Bulk Drug park to India’s pre-eminent Life-sciences Hub, you’ve done a great disservice to the Nation It’s a pity that for NPA Govt political considerations outweigh National interests https://t.co/E48FJYzEM2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 17, 2022