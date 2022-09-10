Telangana University V-C lands in controversy for dancing at girls’ hostel

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:13 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana University Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder Gupta landed in controversy after dancing with the students at the girls’ hostel after the immersion of a Ganesh idol on Friday.

A video of Gupta dancing at the girls’ hostel went viral on social media platforms on Saturday. It is learnt that Gupta went to the hostel along with two other persons in violation of norms. It was alleged that Gupta showered currency notes on girls dancing with them.

Also Read Flames erupted in the engine of Bhagmathi train in Peddapalli

Following Gupta’s episode, student union organizations staged a protest in front of the hostel demanding that the State government recall him immediately till further inquiry. Raising slogans denouncing the attitude of Gupta, irate students burnt his effigy and registered their protest. Parents of the several students also expressed their anger at Gupta for dancing with them.