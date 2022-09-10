| Flames Erupted In The Engine Of Bhagmathi Train In Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:58 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Peddapalli: Flames erupted in the engine of Bhagamathi superfast express train near Goureddypet of Peddapalli mandal on Saturday morning.

Though the exact reason for the incident is not yet known, flames erupted due to technical problems.

Thick smoke and flames emanated from the engine when the superfast express train was proceeding towards Darbhanga from Mysore reached Goureddypet.

Railway officials brought the train to Peddapalli railway station and calmed down flames. After repairing the engine, the train was allowed to move forward.

Railway officials and passengers were breathed early as nobody was hurt in the incident.