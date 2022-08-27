Telangana urges KRMB to furnish data for formulation of rule curves

Telangana once again requested the Krishna River Management Board to furnish required data for formulation of rule curves for Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs at the earliest to examine and express views on the draft rule curves with basic inputs.

Hyderabad: Telangana has once again requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to furnish required data for formulation of rule curves for Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs at the earliest to examine and express views on the draft rule curves with basic inputs. In a letter to the Board Chairman, Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) department Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar recalled that similar requests were made to the board to furnish data.

He said that in the gist of second River Management Committee (RMC) meeting conducted on May 30, 2022, it was clearly mentioned that rule curves have been prepared incorporating provisions of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-I) Award, technical advisory committee (TAC) approved notes for various components, and inter-State agreement on Chennai water supply.

Thirty-seven years’ inflow series (1984-2021) has been used in the formulation of rule curves. The dam parameters that impact formulation are mainly the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) and Minimum Drawdown Level (MDDL) for irrigation, which are taken as 885 ft and 854 ft respectively.

“Thus, we are once again requesting the board to furnish data to express our views,” Muralidhar said.