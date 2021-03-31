Telangana: Varsities teachers urge govt to increase retirement age

From the present 60 years, the university teachers wanted the government to increase their retirement age to 65 years

Hyderabad: Following enhancement of retirement age of the State government employees from 58 to 61 years, the teaching staff members of various universities have urged the State government to increase their superannuation age.

From the present 60 years, the university teachers wanted the government to increase their retirement age to 65 years. The teachers said as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, the retirement age of the university teachers was 65 years and Central universities have been following the same. According to the teachers, many State universities across the country have retirement age either at 62 years or 65 years.

Teachers stated that enhancing the superannuation age of the faculty members will help the universities retain the senior most professors as most of them were due for retirement from their services. “In view of shortage of teachers, a committee had earlier recommended the government to enhance the age of superannuation of teachers working in the State universities and colleges to 65 years. Already there are several vacancies in the universities. Enhancing retirement age of the teachers to 65 years will help the universities retain the senior most faculty members, and thereby mitigates the shortage of teaching staff,” Osmania University Teachers Association president Prof B Manohar said.

On Tuesday, members of Federation of University Teachers Associations of Telangana State (FUTATS) met Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramchandran and submitted a representation seeking enhancement of their superannuation age. They also wanted the State government to issue health cards and release of 7th PRC arrears besides appointment of regular vice-chancellor to all State universities.

“We want the government to increase retirement age of the university teachers to 65 years as per the UGC rules. We also want recruitment to 1,061 teaching vacancies permitted by the State government be taken up immediately. The Minister positively responded to our issues,” FUTATS chairman Dr R Mallikarjuna Reddy said.

