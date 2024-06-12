UGC’s decision of allowing bi-annual admissions evokes mixed response from Telangana academics

Some academics stated that the country was adopting the western education model that admits students in two sessions, while others pointed out practical difficulties in the implementation of the policy decision.

(L-R) UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar and Osmania University former Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) decision of allowing bi-annual admissions in the higher educational institutions in the country has evoked a mixed response from academics in the State.

The UGC has announced that higher educational institutions can admit students in January/February and July/August from the next academic year. Terming this decision as the western education model, a Telangana Council of Higher Education senior official said it might provide flexibility to students particularly for those passing in the supplementary exams to take admission in the HEIs.

However, he pointed out that there was no uniformity in the education system followed with the State following 10 2 system while the CBSE and other boards have a different system. “There should be uniformity in the school and intermediate level for the bi-annual admission system to be implemented,” the official said.

Osmania University former Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder termed the UGC’s decision said the universities were not prepared for this admission process since the academic calendar that got derailed due to Covid-19 pandemic, has not got onto the track.

“From earlier annual system, the universities switched over to the semester system as part of choice-based credit system implementation. The examination and admission schedules that got affected due to the pandemic are yet to get on track. We have tried a lot to get things to normal but could not achieve it. Moreover, majority students enroll in the July/August admission session, only a few students, particularly the ones clearing supplementary exams, go for the January/February session,” Prof. Ravinder added.

Presently, academic session has 12 months and begins in July/August. UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said if Indian universities can offer admission twice a year it would benefit many students like those who missed admission to a university in the July/August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons.

“Bi-annual university admissions will help students maintain motivation since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle. Also, industries can also do their campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities for the graduates,” he added.