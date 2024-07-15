Protocol violation sparks outrage in Maheshwaram; Sabitha Indra Reddy stages protest

Outraged over the violation of protocol, Sabitha Indra Reddy protested by sitting on the ground in front of the dais, leading to a heated exchange between her, Lakshma Reddy and Venugopal Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 05:48 PM

Maheshwaram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy staging a protest.

Hyderabad: In a blatant breach of protocol, Congress leader Kitchennagari Lakshma Reddy, who had finished third in the last Assembly elections, was allowed to distribute cheques to temples for the Bonalu festivities in RK Puram division of Maheshwaram constituency on Monday. Maheshwaram MLA and former Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy was sidelined, forcing her to stage a sit-in protest.

The event, meant to be led by Sabitha Indra Reddy, was instead managed by Government Advisor for Protocol and Public Relations Harkara Venugopal Rao, who involved Lakshma Reddy. Outraged over the violation of protocol, Sabitha Indra Reddy protested by sitting on the ground in front of the dais, leading to a heated exchange between her, Lakshma Reddy and Venugopal Rao. As the Congress leaders proceeded to distribute cheques, the BRS MLA boycotted the event and staged protests outside the venue along with BRS leaders and other representatives.

Despite the protests, local authorities and police appeared hesitant to enforce proper protocol and instead choose to convince the MLA, drawing widespread criticism. This incident was one among many where Congress candidates, defeated in Assembly elections, continue to wield undue influence. However, there has been no visible action initiated by the State government or the Assembly Speaker, even after formal complaints were lodged by BRS legislators.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said if the government brings a legislation prioritising defeated candidates of the ruling party over elected opposition representatives in official events, she would follow it. “But Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is showing no respect to elected representatives and is pushing his political agenda. I urge the Speaker to intervene and ensure that the State government extends the due respect to elected representatives,” she said.

Raising strong objection over the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the disregard for elected representatives and sought an urgent intervention of Speaker Gaddam Prasad in this regard. In an open letter to the Speaker, he criticised the Congress government’s arrogance and vowed to raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session.

A Former Minister and 5-time senior MLA @BrsSabithaIndra Garu has to protest for her rights as a legislator while the Congress fellow who was rejected by people gets to lord over in a Government function!! What nonsense is this @TelanganaCMO and @TelanganaCS ? Is this how… pic.twitter.com/iJTXVCLklt — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 15, 2024

He said the Revanth Reddy government was deliberately curtailing the rights of BRS legislators. The arrogance of the Congress government was destroying the spirit of democracy. He urged the Speaker to safeguard the rights of elected representatives and direct the officials to strictly follow the protocol.

“A former Minister and five-time senior MLA has to protest for her rights as a legislator, while the Congress fellow who was rejected by people gets to lord over in a government function! What nonsense is this? Is this how elected public representatives are treated in so called “Praja Palana”?” he asked.

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao also condemned the mistreatment, questioning the preference given to a defeated candidate in an official function over an elected representative. “Is this how a three-time Minister, five-time MLA and woman elected representative is treated in ‘Indiramma Rajyam?” he asked the State government.