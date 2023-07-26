| Telangana Very Heavy Rainfall Recorded In Two Mandals In Kothagudem

Telangana: Very heavy rainfall recorded in two mandals in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

A very heavy rainfall of 13.7 cm and 18.7 cm was recorded in Cherla and Karakagudem mandals respectively in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: A very heavy rainfall of 13.7 cm and 18.7 cm was recorded in Cherla and Karakagudem mandals respectively in the district on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Pinapaka (11cm), Manugur (10cm), Dummugudem, Paloncha, Kothagudem, Laxmidevipalli, Yellandu and Burgampad mandals. The other mandals received moderate to very light rainfall on the day.

Very light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Khammam district. The water level in river Munneru in Khammam was 14 feet at 6 pm and water level was receding. Wyra reservoir and Palair reservoir were overflowing while the inflow was receding.

Puvvada asks officials to be alert

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has advised the authorities to be alert in the wake of continuous heavy rains for the past four to five days. Officers should review the situation at the field level from time to time and take necessary relief measures, he said.

As the river Godavari reached 46.70 feet at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday at 7 pm, Ajay Kumar telephoned the district Collector Dr Priyanka Ala and inquired about the situation. He wanted the residents in flood-prone areas shifted to relief centres immediately.