KCR, KTR condole demise of Seshagiri Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:45 PM

Telanagana

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday condoled the demise of the party senior leader and former DCMC chairman Rayala Venkata Seshagiri Rao in Khammam.

He recalled their decades of association and efforts of Seshagiri Rao for upliftment of farmers and people while serving in various positions.

Remembering Seshagiri Rao for his support to the party and its activists, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also expressed his grief over the demise of Seshagiri Rao and extended his deepest sympathies to the family, praying for his soul to rest in peace.