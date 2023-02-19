Telangana: Water from Konda Pochamma Sagar released to Chegunta, Ramayampet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is releasing water to Ramayampet, Chegunta Mandals near Bonala village of in Medak district on Sunday.

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday released water from the Konda Pochamma Sagar to meet the irrigation needs of Chegunta and Ramayampet mandals.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said Opposition parties had created many hurdles when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came up with the idea of providing irrigation water to the area with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The Chief Minister overcame all such hurdles with a strong will and released the dream of irrigating barren lands of the erstwhile Medak district with Godavari water, he said, adding that getting water in the area would have been a difficult thing even after drilling bores 400 to 500 metres deep.

The release of water from Konda Pochamma Sagar would end the woes of farmers as irrigation water would be available round the year, he said, pointing out that providing even potable water was a long cherished dream before Telangana was created in the backward Ramayampet and Dubbak areas because previous governments headed by the Congress and Telugu Desam Parties were never concerned about the issues of these people. Though Chegunta area was located much higher than sea level, the Chief Minister had built Konda Pochamma Sagar at 612 metres above sea level to supply irrigation water to these areas.

Reiterating that the Telangana government would always stand by farmers, Rao said the Centre had forced the State to install electricity meters at the borewells. When the Chief Minister refused to do so, the Centre had held back dues to the tune of Rs.30,000 crore.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy and others were present.