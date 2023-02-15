Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ to face tough competition

An action drama starring the actor-producer alongside Kriti Sanon, it is being expected to go slow at the box-office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming production venture, ‘Shehzada’, is all set to release on February 17. An action drama starring the actor-producer alongside Kriti Sanon, it is being expected to go slow at the box-office.

Considering that SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ still has an excellent hold on the audiences even in the third week after its release, it will surely be a tough competitor.

Also, Marvel Studios’s ‘Antman’ releases the same day. The advance bookings for ‘Shehzada’, too, haven’t really picked up much yet. However, a considerable amount of excitement has been generated around the young stars who have not only given hits at the box-office in the recent past but also have a huge fan-base among OTT viewers – especially Kartik who won over his audiences’ hearts with his last releases like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Freddy’.

The cast, too, has been excessively promoting the film nationwide. Earlier this week, the film’s cast created a lot of buzz for their extravagant song launch at the India Gate in Delhi.

However, at the end of the day, the audience is the king and it’s their response that shall decide the fate of any film. So, let’s wait and watch!

Simar Kaur