Telangana: Week-long mega vaccination drive starts in NTPC Ramagundam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

NTPC employees are being administered covid vaccine as part of a week_long mega vaccination camp started in NTPC on monday.

Peddapalli: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam Dhanwantari hospital launched a week-long mega Covid vaccination camp on Monday. The objective is to cover around 9,500 people including employees, their dependents and contract workers.

Inaugurating the mass medical camp at Maintenance and Planning Department, Nipurn Jyoti Bhawan, General Manager (Maintenance), NTPC, Alok Chandra Thakur said that NTPC was taking all measures to provide the best healthcare facilities to its employees, their family members and contract labours.

Stating that NTPC was serious about Covid pandemic, GM (TS) PK Laad said that all the precautionary measures were taken. The booster dose would be an add on safety to all the employees and contact labour by which NTPC could put in its best efforts in ensuring uninterrupted power generation at NTPC-Ramagundam.

Chief medical officer, NTPC Dhanwanthari hospital, Dr Itwari Ram Lahri said that about 9,500 people including all employees, dependents and casual labour of Ramagundam & Telangana projects would be covered during the week long mega vaccination drive.

Slot booking system has been introduced for hassle-free and smooth process of vaccination. Besides multiple help desks, vaccination registration counters have also been put up to ease the process.

On the first day of the vaccination, around 128 employees and casual labours were administered the vaccine. GMs, HoDs, Medical staff from Dhanwanthari hospital and others were present during the inauguration