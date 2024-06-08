Kaushik Reddy says Ponnam illegally transporting ash from NTPC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 05:52 PM

Koushik Reddy

Karimnagar: Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Saturday alleged that Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was earning Rs.50 lakh per day by illegally transporting ash to Khammam from NTPC.

Ash from the NTPC ash pond was being transported to the green field highway being laid in Khammam district, he said, after stopping one lorry at the weighing machine in Huzurabad and found that vehicles were overloaded and had no way-bills. Speaking to the media, Kaushik Reddy said an excess quantity of ash was being transported to Khammam from NTPC without way bills with the support of the Transport Minister.

Transport officials from NTPC to Khamman were supporting the Minister, who was amassing about Rs 50 lakh per day through transportation of excess quantities of ash, he alleged, stating that according to RTA norms, it was permissible to carry 32 tonnes of ash in each vehicle by paying a fee of Rs.25,000. However, 75 to 80 tonnes of excess ash was being transported in each vehicle. The minister was getting benefit of Rs.30,000 to Rs.40,000 through the transportation of excess quantities of ash, he said.

Every day, about 200 to 300 lorries were transporting ash to Khammam, he said, demanding that the State government dismiss Prabhakar from the cabinet.