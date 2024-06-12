Vidyut Nigam to execute residential rooftop solar projects in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 06:03 PM

Hyderabad: The NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), an arm of NTPC Limited, would be executing grid-connected residential rooftop solar projects under the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ in the State.

The NVVN has invited bids to engage channel partners who in turn may interface with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) vendors as well as the Discoms to complete the installation of rooftop solar projects. The last date for submitting bids for the TGSPDCL tender is June 24, whereas it is June 25 for TGNPDCL. The bids would be opened the next day.

According to sources, the projects would be implemented in three locations falling under the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGNPDCL) and the Southern Power Distribūtion Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL). Two channel partners each would be selected for the projects to be undertaken under the SPDCL and NPDCL. These channel partners would act as aggregators and collaborate with multiple EPC vendors to complete the solar project installations, officials said.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana was launched by the centre to promote the adoption of residential rooftop solar, offering central financial assistance to consumers. The program aims to cover 10 million households by March 31, 2027.

Meanwhile, the NVVN has invited online bids for the implementation of a 1.562 MW grid-connected rooftop solar power project to be installed on the rooftops of various buildings under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other government facilities across Telangana.

As per the norms, the successful bidder would be responsible for all aspects of the project, including design, engineering, and testing, as well as ongoing operations and maintenance for a period of 10 years. This includes preliminary visual assessments of rooftops, water and electricity arrangements, and security measures.