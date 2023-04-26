Telangana: Rains lash erstwhile Warangal, damage crops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Warangal: Rains wreaked havoc for the standing crops, mainly paddy in Jangaon and Mahabubabad districts on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district in Hanamkonda and Warangal cities recorded heavy rains. Lightning strikes killed 10 cattle including oxen at Lingala village of SS Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district on Tuesday evening. They were owned by one Chepala Sudhakar of the village.