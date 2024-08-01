| Telangana Will Be The First State To Implement Sub Classifications Says Revanth

Welcomes SC ruling on empowering States to make sub-classifications of SCs and STs for providing quotas inside reserved category

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on empowering States to make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for providing quotas inside the reserved category to uplift the more underprivileged castes.

Reddy told the Assembly that it was the Telangana government that strongly argued in the Apex Court for the sub-classifications. “I sincerely thank the constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India. Six out of Seven judges said that State governments can take up the sub-classification. On behalf of the State government, I am making a statement that Telangana would be the first State to implement the sub-classification, the Chief Minister said.

He further said his government, if necessary, will bring an ordinance to implement sub-classification in the ongoing job notifications also. A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud held by a 6:1 majority that the further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure grant of quota to more backward castes inside these groups.