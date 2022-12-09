Telangana: Wishes pour in for CM KCR on announcing BRS foray into national politics

The launch of BRS Party by our leader, CM KCR has opened the doors for inclusive, united and development driven politics of vision for every single Indian, said MLC K Kavitha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: With the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally launching the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, wishes poured in from all sections, welcoming his foray into national politics.

“The beginning of a new dawn in the political discourse of India. The launch of BRS Party by our leader, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raoji has opened the doors for inclusive, united and development driven politics of vision for every single Indian” said TRS MLC K Kavitha.

She further tweeted “We have delivered on hopes and aspirations in Telangana, we are committed to give every Indian the courage to dream and the hope of making their dreams come true. Jai Bharat! Jai Telangana!,”

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said considering the present political scenario, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership was the need of the hour for the nation.

Irrespective of the obstacles, the Chief Minister would be successful in achieving the target and BRS party flag would fly in New Delhi, he said in a statement.

Hailing the Chief Minister’s “Aab ki Bar Kisan Sarkar” slogan, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said BRS would be successful in its endeavor. Telangana government’s welfare and development programmes were now role model to other States and people across the country were aspiring for such programmes, he said.