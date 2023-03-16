Telangana: Woman found dead with throat slit in Mancherial

A woman and a man have been booked for their alleged role in the death of the woman who was found dead with her throat slit in the forests of Ramakrishnapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A woman was found dead with her throat slit in the forests of Ramakrishnapur on Wednesday night. Another woman and a man have been booked for their alleged role in the death of the woman.

Mandamarri Inspector S Pramod Rao said the victim was Challuri Anjali (25), a native of Mamidigattu in Mandamarri, while the accused were Perugu Maheshwari from Mannegudam village in Nennal mandal and Srinivas of Mancherial town. Both Anjali and Maheshwari were friends living together in Mancherial town.

Anjali was with Maheshwari at the time of the incident, police said, adding that Maheshwari had called up Srinivas and told him that both of them were committing suicide by slitting their throats. Srinivas and Parameshwari, Maheshwari’s cousin, shifted Anjali and Maheshwari to the government general hospital by car. But Anjali was declared brought dead. Maheshwari had minor injuries on her neck and stomach and is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s parents lodged a complaint with the police alleging that their daughter was murdered by Maheshwari and Srinivas, following which a murder case was registered against Maheshwari and Srinivas. Investigation is on.

Also Read Intermediate student found hanging in Mancherial