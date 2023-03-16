Intermediate student found hanging in Mancherial

Police suspect that he hanged himself to death after being depressed over his poor performance in the Sanskrit language examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: An Intermediate student was found hanging in his house in Bellampalli on Thursday.

Police suspect that he hanged himself to death after being depressed over his poor performance in the Sanskrit language examination during the ongoing Intermediate Public Examinations.

According to Bellampalli police, Rapelli Shiva Krishna (16), an Intermediate first year student from Caltex area in the town, had told his told his parents over phone that he did not fare well in the examination and that he had a stomach ache too.

The parents, who had gone to Mancherial, returned home on Thursday and found him hanging in the house.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.