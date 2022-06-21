| Telangana Woman Her Two Children Die After Being Hit By A Train

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:43 AM, Tue - 21 June 22

Nalgonda: A woman and her two children, who were natives of Nalgonda town, died after being hit by a train near Nadikudi railway station in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night.

The victims were Ramya(28), her son Rishik Reddy(8) and her daughter Hamsika(6) from Chaithanyapuri colony of Nalgonda town.

According to the information reaching here, the incident took place at 7.40 pm when they were hit by Falaknama Express train near Nadikudi while they were crossing the railway track. The bodies of the victims have been shifted to Government hospital at Sathenapally by the police for autopsy.

Getting the information from the police, the family members of the victims rushed to Sathenapally from Nalgonda on Tuesday morning. More details about the incident yet to come to know.