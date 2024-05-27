Telangana woman killed in road accident in US

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 06:09 PM

Guntipalli Sowmya

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman from Telangana, who went to the United States for higher studies, died in a road accident in Florida on Sunday night. She was identified as Guntipalli Sowmya of Yadagiripalle village of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

According to reports, Sowmya was hit by a speeding car on Sunday while she was crossing the road in Florida, leading to her death on the spot. She had completed her Masters degree from Florida Atlantic University and was trying to find a job.

Sowmya’s parents Koteswara Rao, Balamani and other members of her family have requested for assistance from the Centre to bring her body back to India.