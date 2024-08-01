Telangana: Woman loses Rs.75000 to cyber fraudsters in Jangaon

According to reports, the woman, a trained nurse, received a call from a stranger on July 27 saying that she was selected for the post of staff nurse in the District Medical and Health Department and a fake interview letter was also sent to her.

Representational Image

Jangaon: A woman from Jangaon reportedly lost Rs.75,000 to a cyber fraud.

However, the person said to get the job, she had to send Rs 75,000 to him. The woman, who was desperate for a job, immediately sent Rs. 75,000 to the account number of the person.

However, when she went for the interview on Wednesday, she realised that she was cheated as there was no interview or recruitment in the health department. She immediately lodged a complaint with the Jangaon town police.