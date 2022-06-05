Telangana’s affairs at a glance

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with the current affairs section better. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana Economy and Sociology that can be asked in the upcoming public examinations.

Telangana Economy:

Q. Where did the Mulki movement start first in 1952?

a. Warangal

b. Hyderabad

c. Nalgonda

d. Mahabubnagar

Ans:a

Q. Which of the following is the title of Gauthamiputra satkarni?

a. Eka brahmana

b. Agama nilayam

c. Tri-samudra-toya-pita-vahana, Satavahana

d. All the above

Ans: d

Q. The capital of Ikshuvakus?

a. Nagarjuna konda

b. Vijayapuri

c. Amaravathi

d. Sri paravatam

Ans: b

Q. Which of the following statements is/are True?

1. Operation Polo started on 13 -September-1948 AD

2. Operation Polo ended on 17-September -1948 AD

3. Operation Polo was planned by General Goddard

a. Only 1 b. Only 2 c. Only 3 d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Q. Official language of Satavahanas

a. Telugu

b. Sanskrit

c. Prakrit

d. Berardi – Hindi

Ans: c

Q. When were elections held in Hyderabad state?

a. February, 1952

b. February, 1953

c. February, 1954

d. February, 1955

Ans: a

Q. Who was the first convenor of Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika?

a. M Kodandaram

b. B Narasaiah Goud

c. Satya Goud

d. Rajender Reddy

Ans. a

Q. The founder of Satahavahana Dynasty ?

a. Satavahana

b. Srimuka

c. Satakarni-I

d. Kuntala Satakarni

Ans: b

Q. Who authored the book ‘The Struggle and Betrayal’?

a. Marri Chenna Reddy

b. KV Ranga Reddy

c. Burgula Ramakrishna Rao

d. Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy

Ans: b

Sociology:

Q. The Right to Education Act 2009

a) Prohibits government teachers from taking private tuitions

b) Lays down norms and standards related to teacher pupil ratio.

c) Prohibits screening procedure for admission of children

Identify the correct code:

1. b only 2. a and b 3. b and c 4. a ,b and c

Ans: 4

Q. According to……..Constitutional Amendment, separate Scheduled Tribes Commission was started

a.65

b.80

c.85

d.89

Ans: d

Q. Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

a. Any relative can complain against domestic violence on behalf of a woman

b. Any person can complain against child labour

Code:

1. Both a and b

2. Neither a nor b

3. a only

4. b only

Ans: 1

Q. The Commission of Sati Prevention Act 1987 prohibits

1. Supporting the Act of Sati

2. Glorifying the Act of Sati

3. Attempting the Act of Sati

Code:

1. a and b

2. a and c

3. b and c

4. All the above

Ans:4

Q. Which tribes have been holding festivals in memory of Sammaka and Sarakka?

1.Gonds

2.Koyas

3.Chenchus

4.Raj Gonds

Ans: 2

Q. The first tribal farmer labour society meeting held on

1. April 18, 1981

2. April 18, 1982

3. April 18, 1980

4. April 18, 1976

Ans: 1

Q. POCSO Act protects children from

a. Child bonded labour

b. Sexual assault

c. Pornography

CODE:

1. b only

2. a and b

3. b and c

4. a, b and c

Ans: 3

To be continued…..

