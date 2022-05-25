Telangana’s Anvitha Reddy scales Mt Everest

By Upender Yellutla Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Anvitha Reddy Padamati added another feather to her cap by climbing Mt Everest on May 16.

The 24-year-old mountaineer’s journey began at Rock Climbing School, Bhongir, where she trained and groomed under coach Shekar Babu. And, she went on to scale five peaks – Mt Everest (May 2022), Mt Kilimanjaro (January 2021), Mt Khadey (February 2021), Mt Elbrus (December 2021), and Mt Renock (2014).

Anvitha says her journey to the summit of Mt Everest bought lifetime memories as a mountaineer. “When I did my basic training course at 17 years, I decided to climb the highest peak in the world, Mt Everest. I prepared myself, learned technical and survival skills with basic and advanced courses. When I felt I am fit and good enough to climb I didn’t look back,” she says.

Excited, she maneuvered the hurdles to reach the peak from where the ‘world seems small’.

“I took the Nepal route (South Col) Khumbu Icefall and took nine days to reach base camp. I crossed five ladders used to cross 100-200 ft deep gaps between mountains and reached summit base camp on May 12. From there I reached camp four on May 15 and starting for peak the same night, reached it in the morning along with my Sherpa Jang Bo,” she adds.

The story does not come to an end there and she continues, “Every mountaineer knows that reaching the summit is not the happiest thing, descending to the base camp is the matter and it is the success.”

Anvitha also climbed Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, the only Indian to climb in winter. “Before going to Elbrus I got to know that a group of foreigners was washed away in the mountains due to an avalanche a month before. Even then, I went ahead and survived -40 degrees temperature and 40-50 kmph winds. Mt Elbrus made me more courageous to face challenges,” she says.

“Hailing from a humble family, it is difficult to bear my expenses. Kilimanjajro cost me Rs 3 lakh, about six months of earning for my family. This is an expensive adventure but my father encourages me,” the mountaineer points out.

She is thankful to Atchuta Rao Bopanna, Managing Director of Anvita Group, who assured to sponsor all future expectations. “I want to complete the other four peaks of the world and this November I am planning to climb Mount Aconcagua,” she reveals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .