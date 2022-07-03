Telangana’s art, culture matter of pride for India: PM Modi

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:35 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections slated in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Telangana’s art and culture are a matter of pride for the country. “The people of Telangana are known for their hard work. The State’s people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

He also asserted that people are paving the way for BJP’s double-engine government in the State.

“In other States too, we have seen that the double-engine government of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana, people are paving the way for BJP’s double-engine government,” PM Modi said at a public meeting titled as ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ at Parade Grounds. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally on day 2 of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

“When BJP’s double engine government will be formed in Telangana, development work will be expedited in every city and village of the State,” PM Modi said.

Furthermore, he added that recent surveys depict that women’s participation in having economic assets on their names has risen in the country. “Recently a report showed that women’s share in depositing money in banks has increased. It’s even better in rural areas. Survey says that women’s participation in having economic assets on their names has risen. It became possible as we connected them to the banking system,” he said.

He also stressed BJP’s efforts to the welfare of Telangana’s farmers and an increment in the length of the national highways in the State. “BJP is not only making projects of innovation and tech, but also providing resources to poor brothers and sisters. We’re putting continuous efforts into the welfare of Telangana’s farmers. In the last 8yrs, the length of NH in Telangana has increased twice; 5000km long network,” said PM Modi.

Highlighting the work done by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the welfare of the masses, he said, “In the last eight years, we have initiated various policies for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, backward and tribal people. That’s why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our government and its policies.”

Earlier, union Home Minister Amit Shah, who made several moves to resolve the long-pending issues of the Northeastern States, said the BJP has found a “permanent address” in the region. He also said the region will have no more problems in the coming times and that all its issues will be solved by 2024.

The Home Minister made the remarks while speaking at the BJP national executive meeting during his address on the political resolution.