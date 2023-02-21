Telangana’s Bhavani clinches gold at National Deaf Sports Championship

Bhavani Kedia became the first from Telangana to clinch a gold medal in the para tennis event at XXV National Deaf Senior Sports Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: Bhavani Kedia became the first from the State of Telangana to clinch a gold medal in the para tennis event at the XXV National Deaf Senior Sports Championship in Indore held recently.

The youngster had earlier competed in the 24th Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil and missed a bronze by a whisker.

The youngster, who returned to city, was felicitated by Ajay Mishra, former special secretary, TS, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Bandi Ramesh, BRS party state general secretary, Mohd Khaleequr Rahman, Spokesperson of BRS Party, Anjani Kumar Agarwal, Chairman DRS Group (Dilip Roadlines), Pramod Kedia, President, Agarwal Siksha Samiti.