Sarayu emerges champion at HCC Chess Tournament

Velpula Sarayu emerged champion at the HCC Open Prize Money Chess Tournament held at the YMCA Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:06 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Velpula Sarayu receiving the winners trophy at the HCC Open Prize Money Chess Tournament.

Hyderabad: Velpula Sarayu emerged champion at the HCC Open Prize Money Chess Tournament held at the YMCA Secunderabad on Monday.

The-17-year-old from Warangal tied with Amitpal Singh, Rishpal Singh and Andabatla Satvik with 5.5 points from six rounds for the top honours. Sarayu clinched the title after the tie-breaker.

Also Read Suhaas bags top honours at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Amitpal Singh emerged runner up while Rishpal Singh and Andabatla Satvik settled for third and fourth spots respectively.

Important results (Round-6): Velpula Sarayu (5.5) drew with Rishpal Singh (5.5); Amitpal Singh (5.5) drew with Andabatla Satvik (5.5); Shiva Suri (5) drew with Duvvala Suresh (5); Naga Sai Sarthak (4.5) lost to C Abhishek Varma (5); Nidhish Syamal (5) bt Vishal Choudhary (4), Y Murali Mohan (4) lost to Sibi Srinivas (5). Top ten performers: 1 Velupula Sarayu (5.5), 2 Amitpal Singh (5.5), 3 Rishpal Singh (5.5), 4 Andabatla Satvik (5.5), 5 C Abhishek Varma (5), 6 Duvvala Suresh (5), 7 Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (5), 8 Sibi Srinivas (5), 9 Arkodipto Datta (5), 10 Nidhish Shyamal (5).