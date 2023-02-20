Sarayu emerges champion at HCC Chess Tournament

Velpula Sarayu emerged champion at the HCC Open Prize Money Chess Tournament held at the YMCA Secunderabad
Hyderabad: Velpula Sarayu emerged champion at the HCC Open Prize Money Chess Tournament held at the YMCA Secunderabad on Monday.
The-17-year-old from Warangal tied with Amitpal Singh, Rishpal Singh and Andabatla Satvik with 5.5 points from six rounds for the top honours. Sarayu clinched the title after the tie-breaker.
Amitpal Singh emerged runner up while Rishpal Singh and Andabatla Satvik settled for third and fourth spots respectively.
Important results (Round-6): Velpula Sarayu (5.5) drew with Rishpal Singh (5.5); Amitpal Singh (5.5) drew with Andabatla Satvik (5.5); Shiva Suri (5) drew with Duvvala Suresh (5); Naga Sai Sarthak (4.5) lost to C Abhishek Varma (5); Nidhish Syamal (5) bt Vishal Choudhary (4), Y Murali Mohan (4) lost to Sibi Srinivas (5). Top ten performers: 1 Velupula Sarayu (5.5), 2 Amitpal Singh (5.5), 3 Rishpal Singh (5.5), 4 Andabatla Satvik (5.5), 5 C Abhishek Varma (5), 6 Duvvala Suresh (5), 7 Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (5), 8 Sibi Srinivas (5), 9 Arkodipto Datta (5), 10 Nidhish Shyamal (5).