Telangana’s Darshana Koli crowned taekwondo champion

Darshana Koli emerged champion in the U-16 girls category at the inaugural edition of the South India Taekwondo Championships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Darshana Koli emerged champion in the U-16 girls category at the inaugural edition of the South India Taekwondo Championships for Sub- Junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior Boys and Girls held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Saturday. She defeated Ayeshwariya 6-5, 7-5 in the title clash.

Results: U-16 (46kg): Darshana Koli (TS) bt Ayeshwariya (TS) 6-5, 7-5; Kyorugi 8-11 Years: Girls (18-20 Kg): 1 R Nila Sai Sri (TN), 2 K Surthika (AP); 20-22 Kg: 1 C L Shahsmita (TN), 2 M Deeksha Reddy (TS), 3 P Dithi Priya (TS); 22-24 Kg: 1 T Vivyana (TS), 2 Tahura Siddiqua (TS), 3 Shankapally Anvitha (TS); 24-26 Kg: 1 M Aakansha (TS), 2 M Lakshmi Prasanna (AP), 3 Sara Fatima (TS); 26-29 Kg: 1 V Dhanalakshmi (AP), 2 B Bhabna (AP), 3 M Tapasvi (AP), 29-32 Kg: 1 R Srujana (AP), 2 A Hamsini (AP), 3 SK Jasmine Zehera (AP), 32-35 Kg: 1 Thaasvi Krishna Samy (AP), 2 Nama Rahaa (TS), 3 Dhanala Joshini (AP); 35-38 Kg: 1 P Deepthiya (TS), 2 T Roshitha (AP), 3 D Rishitha (TS); 38-41 Kg: 1 S Himasri Sai (TN), 2 S Jositha (TN).

