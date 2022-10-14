Telangana taekwondo players impress at CISCE’s Taekwondo Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:02 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

The combined team of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh taekwondo players returned with a rich medal haul from the recently-concluded CISCE’s National Sports and Games Taekwondo Championship

Hyderabad: The combined team of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh taekwondo players returned with a rich medal haul from the recently-concluded CISCE’s National Sports and Games Taekwondo Championship, held at Ahmedabad, Gujarat recently.

Also Read Telangana shooters impress at All India Shooting Championship

The team returned with two gold, one silver and seven bronze medals to bag second runner-up overall championship in the under-19 gills category. Coach B Sai Deepak was elated at the State athletes’ performance and lauded them. He was also invited as the special guest for the opening ceremony where he spoke to youngsters and encouraged them.