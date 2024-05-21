Telangana’s Deepthi wins gold, smashes world record in World Para Athletics Championships

By PTI Updated On - 21 May 2024, 12:08 AM

Deepthi Jeevanji

Kobe (Japan): Telangana’s Deepthi Jeevanji, representing India, clinched the gold medal with a world record time of 55.07 seconds in the women’s 400m T20 category race at the World Para Athletics Championships here on Monday.

Para Asian Games gold medallist Deepthi smashed American Breanna Clark’s earlier world record of 55.12 seconds set during last year’s edition of the championships in Paris. Aysel Onder of Turkey was second with 55.19 seconds while Lizanshela Angulo of Ecuador was third with 56.68 seconds on the fourth day of competitions. The 20-year-old Deepthi had qualified for the final after winning her heat race in an Asian record time of 56.18 seconds on Sunday.

The T20 category is meant for athletes with intellectual impairment. Born to daily wage labourer parents at Kalleda village in Warangal district of Telangana, Deepthi had won the 400m T20 gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year with the then Asian record of 56.69 seconds. Interestingly, Deepthi has competed along with abled-bodied athletes in the junior as well as senior championships. She has won several medals at the junior level while competing among able-bodied athletes.

She last competed in an able-bodied senior event at the 2022 National Inter-State Championships in Chennai where she ran 100m and 200m. Before that, she competed with able-bodied athletes during the 2021 National Senior Inter-State Championships in Patiala and won a 200m bronze. She won a 200m bronze in the 2019 Asian U18 Championships (able-bodied) with a time of 24.78 seconds.

Yogesh Kathuniya then added a silver in men’s F56 category discus throw with an effort of 41.80 metres. The F56 category is meant for athletes who compete in field events from a seated position. Different athletes, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries, compete in this class. Later in the day, Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav picked up a silver in women’s shot put F34 class with a throw of 7.56m.

F34 category is for field athletes with movement affected to a low degree in the trunk and arms with highly affected legs. India’s tally has now swelled to five medals — 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. On Sunday, Nishad Kumar (T47 high jump) and 200m runner Preethi Pal (T35 200m race) won a silver and bronze respectively. The championships will continue till May 25.