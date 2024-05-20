New cricket stadium in Warangal, says HCA chief

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jaganmohan Rao announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium in Warangal. The proposal will be discussed soon in the Apex Council.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 11:55 PM

HCA officials with young cricketers in Warangal on Monday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jaganmohan Rao announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium in Warangal. The proposal will be discussed soon in the Apex Council.

Speaking at the closing ceremony event of summer training camp at the Lal Bahadur Sports Ground in Warangal on Monday, the HCA chief said the new stadium will facilitate in conducting Ranji matches in Warangal. He also spoke about HCA will soon start the process for constructing stadiums in every district. Additionally, the State level T20 cricket tournament will soon be held in Hyderabad, with one team from each district participating in the championship and the final will be held in Uppal stadium.

Also Read Top flight cricket in Siddipet soon: HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao