Telangana’s energy consumption to grow at 58.71 percent

The energy demand in Telangana is estimated to grow by 5 percent to 6 percent a year till 2030-31

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 10 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The National Electricity Plan (NEP) for the period of 2022-2032 has forecast the growth in Telangana’s energy consumption at 58.71 percent during the decade. The energy demand in Telangana is estimated to grow by 5 percent to 6 percent a year till 2030-31.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) notified the NEP for the period of 2022-2032 last week in which it forecast about the energy demand of the country for a decade.

Currently, Telangana’s contracted installed power capacity stands at 18,567 MW and is likely to touch 25,000 MW by next year and over 30,000 MW by 2030, power officials said. The State has a solar energy contracted capacity of 5,741 MW and a total renewable capacity of 6,151 MW, which is likely to touch 10,000 MW in the next five years, the officials added.

The State has already touched a peak power demand of 15,497 MW in March and is likely to cross 16,000 MW in the coming days. Energy Department officials are anticipating the peak power demand to cross over 18,000 MW in the next five years.

Hyderabad‘s energy requirement too is likely to increase in the next seven years. Its present energy requirement is 21,799 million units, which is likely to increase to 30,054 mu by 2024-25 and 39,267 mu in 2029-30, officials said.

Meanwhile, the NEP has projected that India would need about 900 gigawatt (GW) of energy by the end of the decade, with 304,147 MW of conventional capacity and 596,275 MW of renewable-based capacity. The battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity of 8,680 MW/34,720 MWh is also included in the renewable-based capacity.

The share of non-fossil based capacity is expected to increase from around 42.5 percent at present to 57.4 percent by the end of 2026-27 and further to 68.4 percent by the end of 2031-32. As per the NEP document, India‘s projected peak electricity demand is 277.2 GW for 2026-27 and 366.4 GW for 2031-32. The total fund requirement for generation capacity addition for the period 2022-2027 is estimated to be Rs 14,54,188 crore and for the period 2027-2032 has been estimated to be Rs.19,06,406 crore.