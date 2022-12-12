Telangana’s Esha Singh wins silver at National Shooting Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:05 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad Telangana’s Esha Singh clinched silver in the junior women’s 10m at the 65th National Shooting Championship, which concluded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Olympian Manu Bhaker took home gold with 17-13 victory over Esha Singh in the gold medal match. Rhythm was yet again in bronze position, although she did win the gold in the Youth category, with a 16-12 win over Sanskriti.

Karnataka’s Divya TS secured her maiden women’s 10m air pistol national title, getting the better of Uttar Pradesh’s Sanskriti Bana in the final. Divya beat Sanskriti 16-14 in the gold medal match and Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan claimed the bronze.

In the women’s air pistol qualification, Manu topped the field with a score of 583, Esha was fifth with a score of 576, Divya was ranked third with 578 and Sanskriti fourth with 577. Rhythm was sixth with 575. Divya then topped the ranking round with a score of 254.2, while Sanskriti was second with 251.6. In the juniors, Manu topped the top eights with a score of 252.4, 0.5 ahead of second placed Esha. Rhythm finished with 248.