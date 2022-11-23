350 shooters from Telangana to compete in 65th National Shooting Championship

The Pistol events will be in Madhya Pradesh, Rifle events are scheduled at Kerala and Shotgun events will be held at New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rifle Association (TRA) said around 350 shooters from the State are going to compete in the upcoming 65th National Shooting Championship scheduled to be held in various locations across the country.

The Pistol events will be in Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy shooting range, Bhopal. The Rifle events are scheduled at the Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Shotgun events will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi.

Munek Batulla, Zahra Muffadal Deesawala, Esha Singh, Surabhi Bharawdwaj and Dhanush Srikanth are part of the Indian core team in various disciplines and are star attractions for the State.