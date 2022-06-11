Telangana’s first electric mobility awareness web portal ‘TSEV’ launched

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Energy department Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma and UK Government Cabinet Minister Nigel Adams on Saturday launched ‘TSEV’ Telangana’s first electric mobility awareness web portal and a report on Roadmap for Transformation of Hyderabad to a Global EV Lighthouse City.

TSEV web portal is one-stop destination to influence end users and businesses from Telangana to become a part of the electric vehicle revolution. It has been developed by NITI Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK Government.

TSEV web portal intends to complement the e-AMRIT portal on raising awareness on EVs at the State level. Through this portal, Telangana Government aims to provide information on policies and regulations, nearby charging stations, state specific news, announcements and resources.

TSEV web portal will be hosted by TSREDCO, the nodal agency for setting up charging stations within the state and facilitate scale up of EVs.

Later, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma and Nigel Adams also launched the Roadmap Report for Transformation of Hyderabad to a Global EV Lighthouse City.

The roadmap represents a phased plan for Hyderabad to become a global EV lighthouse city in India. It showcases the learning’s from best practices of electric mobility from the United Kingdom. Its recommendations would help attract investments worth Rs.30,360 crore, create jobs for 120,000 persons and reduce 45.84MTons of net carbon emissions over the vehicles’ lifetime by 2030 for Telangana.

TSREDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Janaiah, UK Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Andrew Fleming and others were present on the occasion, said a press release.