Telangana’s flagship scheme Mission Bhagiratha wins Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission Award

Hyderabad: Telangana’s flagship scheme Mission Bhagiratha,, a brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to provide purified potable drinking water through taps to every household, has won yet another union government award.

Mission Bhagiratha, which has enabled the State government to reach out to even isolated tribal habitats in remote, forest and hilly areas, has been a role model for the entire country by providing purified drinking water to every house through taps.

The union government, through its Jal Jeevan Mission, recently reviewed the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha scheme. The inspection was also conducted by a national level independent organization in 320 randomly selected villages across Telangana. Besides examining the quality of water and the supply mechanism, the organisation also collected people’s opinion and analysed the information. It was found that each household was getting 100 litres of per capita quality drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha. The inspection thus concluded that the Mission Bhagiratha scheme had already set an example for the country in terms of quality and quantity. It also noted that all the villages were provided with uninterrupted, daily quality drinking water through tap connections.

“Considering this, Telangana has been recognized as Number One State in the country and has been selected for the Jal Jeevan Mission Award,” an official statement said, adding that the union government had invited the Telangana government to receive the award in Delhi on on October 2 from President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Responding to the Centre’s award, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State got the award due to the sustained efforts made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to ensure safe drinking water to every household in the State through tap connections.

The State government has thanked the Jal Jeevan Mission for recognising Telangana’s progress and selecting it for the award at the national level again.